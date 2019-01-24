JCILPS protests

IMPHAL, Jan 23: Kiyam Siphai Khong Ahanbi Nupi Marup in collaboration with JCILPS, staged a sit in protest demonstration against Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016, at Kiyam Siphai Khong Ahanbi today.

Speaking to media persons, JCILPS convenor Yumnamcha Dilipkumar warned against implementation of the CAB in the North East region.

He also warned against passing of the CAB in the Rajya Sabha and added that the act of proroguing the Assembly at a time when the people are demanding a special Assembly session to be convened, is highly condemnable.

JCILPS co-convenors Md Khiruddin Shah Moijing-mayum and Jitendra Ningomba said that the protest against the CAB will be intensified.

They also appealed to all to stand united against passing of the Bill in the Rajya Sabha.

The participants of the sit in protest shouted many slogans condemning the Bill.