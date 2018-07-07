JCILPS readies to offer tributes to Robinhood

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 6: Saying that they would observe the third death anniversary of Sapam Robinhood who achieved martyrdom in the course of the mass civil movement for enforcement of ILPS or a similar mechanism in the State, the JCILPS has appealed to all the people to join the anniversary function at Lamjing Meira Ching (Awa Ching) on July 8.

Speaking to media persons today, JCILPS convenor Arjun Telheiba said that the death anniversary function would begin with a Thang-Ta salute which would be followed by customary rituals and prayer sessions and the function would continue till 3.30 pm. Appealing to all organisations/groups not to call any bandh on July 8, Arjun Telheiba said that they would offer lights to the departed soul at Ananda Singh Higher Secondary Academy and Minuthong in the evening of the same day.

With regard to the Bill being drafted by the State Government for protection of indigenous people from the onslaught of incessant influx, the Government and stake holders held a meeting on June 28.

Even as the stake holders who participated in the meeting were given copies of the draft Bill, they did not give any comment on the day, Arjun Telheiba said.

JCILPS held another meeting with stake holders at Hotel Imphal on July 3 and the meeting deliberated on what should be inserted and/or removed from the draft Bill.

JCILPS is presently compiling the suggestions and comments given by stakeholders and it would give a report to the State Government on July 10, Arjun Telheiba said and added that the Government may hold another round of meeting with stake holders on July 12. So far, the Government has been treading on the right path but it must ensure that there are no lapses in the Bill, added the JCILPS convenor.