JCILPS ready to check ‘unwanted’ activities

IMPHAL, May 3: In tandem with the movement to protect indigenous people from the onslaught of incessant influx, JCILPS has geared up to check all unwanted activities within Khwairamband market.

Speaking to media persons at their Sega Road, Konjeng Hazari Leikai office this evening, JCILPS convenor Arjun Telheiba said that fruit stalls erected next to Bhairodan Maxwell School were dismantled by volunteers of JCILPS Students’ Wing yesterday as the Government failed to give any response to their demand to shift the fruit stalls.

The JCILPS appealed to the Government to shift the fruit stalls within three days as the fruit vendors have been posing hurdles to the movement of people apart from posing health hazards by the rotten wastes they disposed there.

Rather than giving any response, the Government deployed police personnel for the security of non-local fruit sellers. It was this arrogant decision of the Government which constrained JCILPS to dismantle the fruit stalls, Arjun Telheiba said. Altogether 28 volunteers of JCILPS Students’ Wing were arrested for dismantling the stalls. Moreover, Bhairodan Maxwell Primary School Headmistress Kh Sunita was also arrested for untying a rope tied to a tree branch which grows inside the school campus and supported one of the stalls.

While condemning the arrest, the convenor nonetheless appreciated MAHUD Minister Th Shyamkumar for his assurance to shift the fruit stalls within a month.

He went on to ask under what law or regulation the non-local vendors are allowed to occupy the busy footpath. To JCILPS’ knowledge, only 24 persons were given licences by IMC in 1981. Even though the way the licences were issued did not conform to any rule or regulation, the licences are being extended annually.

The movement being spearheaded by JCILPS is neither anti-national nor it is directed against non-local people. Rather, the movement would take the safety of all non-local people into account.

As women customers who come to buy cosmetic and ornamental items from the stalls opened along narrow lanes/gallis of Thangal Keithel are no longer safe, JCILPS would start raiding these stalls, Arjun Telheiba said.

The JCILPS would also start driving off all the non-local vendors who have been occupying staircases and different corners of the three Ima Keithels.

Even if licences have been issued to them, the same should be cancelled immediately, he demanded.