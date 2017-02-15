JCILPS says no to all non-local candidates

IMPHAL, Feb 14: Even as one non-local man who was given Congress ticket had returned the ticket and opted to fight the 11th Manipur Legislative Assembly election as an independent candidate, the Joint Committee on Inner Line Permit System (JCILPS) has categorically stated that no non-local man should contest elections held in Manipur.

Speaking to media persons at their Sega Road, Konjeng Hazari Leikai office today, JCILPS convenor in-charge BK Moirangcha clarified that they were not asking non-local people not to contest the election on the tickets of National parties, regional parties or local parties.

The JCILPS was asking all non-indigenous people who came to the State after 1951 not to contest elections held in Manipur until the issue of ILPS is settled, necessary Bills are passed and converted into Acts.

“We are aware that many of the Gorkhas and Nepalese settled in Manipur have inseparable relationship with the indigenous people of the State. As for those Nepalese/Gorkhas, JCILPS will extend full support”, BK Moirangcha said.

He then appealed to all the people to identify those Gorkhas/Nepalese who have adopted Manipur as their own motherland from those who came to the State later.

However, the documents produced by the particular independent candidate in support of his ancestry are dubious, Moirangcha said.

“Even if the particular candidate claims that he was born and raised in Manipur, has accepted Manipur as his motherland and is ready to die for the cause of Manipur, we would like to appeal him to withdraw his nomination paper in view of the State’s prevailing situation and people’s sentiments”, continued the convenor in-charge.

Exuding confidence that the new State Government, which would be formed after the State Assembly election, would enforce ILPS or a similar mechanism in the State, BK Moirangcha called upon the indigenous people to be prepared for a renewed ILPS campaign in order to save their own future.