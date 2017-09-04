JCILPS all set to launch renewed campaign

IMPHAL, Sep 3: The Joint Committee on Inner Line Permit System (JCILPS) has announced that a renewed civil movement would be launched from tomorrow with a mass rally in pursuit of the popular demand for enforcement of Inner Line Permit System (ILPS) or a similar mechanism in the State.

In tandem with this announcement, AMSU president Manjit Sarangthem has been nominated convenor of JCILPS Students’ Wing.

Speaking to media persons at their Sega Road, Konjeng Hazari Leikai office this afternoon, JCILPS convenor Arjun Telheiba said that a renewed campaign would be launched tomorrow as announced earlier.

Informing that it has been a year since the mortal remains of Sapam Robinhood who achieved martyrdom for the cause of the popular demand were put to rest, Arjun Telheiba claimed that hill people have agreed to a new Bill which would be acceptable to all indigenous communities unlike in the past when some sections of people raised an uproar against the three Bills passed by the Manipur Legislative Assembly.

JCILPS is also preparing to hold a convention with representatives of all the 34 indigenous communities of the State within the current month.

To kick off the renewed campaign, a mass rally would be taken out tomorrow with the slogan “Pass a Bill which can effectively protect indigenous people of the State in the winter session of the State Assembly” and “Non-local people should not contest the forthcoming 5th Panchayat General election or cast votes”, he said. The mass rally would be flagged off from JCILPS office at 11 am and it would pass through Wahengbam Leikai, Sagolband, Uripok, Khoyathong and Wangkhei.

He said that JCILPS would strive to achieve the popular demand within the current year.

Saying that the rally would be organised in such a way that it has least impact on students and road side vendors/shopkeepers, Arjun Telheiba sought support of one and all to the rally.

JCILPS Women Wing convenor S Memcha called upon all to launch a collective campaign so that a new Bill acceptable to both the hill people and plain people is passed by the State Assembly.

Newly nominated Students’ Wing convenor Sarangthem Manjit said that he would personally take part in the renewed campaign which would be more intensified.

Former Students’ Wing convenor Moirangthem Lakshman said that students ought to take part in civil movements which are in the interest of the Nation and the State.