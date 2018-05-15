JCILPS (SW), KSO strike pact

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, May 14 : Students wing of Joint Committee on Inner Line Permit System (JCILPS) and Kuki Students Organisation (KSO) passed a resolution to carry out joint movement for implementation of an Inner Line Permit System in the State by extending cooperation to each another.

Speaking to media persons at AMSU HQs today, Manjit Sarangthem, convener of JCILPS students wing, said that a second meeting of JCILPS students wing with KSO was held today and it was unanimously agreed that ILP or a similar Act is the need of the hour to protect the indigenous people of the State (of both the hills and the valley).

The associations also agreed to pressure the State Government to pass such a Bill in the coming Monsoon Assembly session.

After the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation Act was removed from the State on November 15, 1950, the influx of illegal migrants in the State has been increasing day by day and as a result, most of the business and administrative works of the State have been occupied by them.

He said that the ILP movement in the State has been carried out by JCILPS student’s wing from time to time in the past and mentioned that it might be due to the failure to take up the movement with other stakeholders of the State that some misunderstandings arose leading to the unfortunate incident after the passing of three Bills on August 31, 2015.

Manjit explained that today’s meeting with KSO is the second meeting as an earlier meeting was held at Kuki Inn.

He continued that due to the lack of any kind of Bill or Act to safeguard the indigenous people of the State, a large number of unskilled labourers were brought along the National Highways by multinational companies and corporates for their works in various parts of the hills and the valley.

Later the labourers began settling in the State and began marrying the indigenous people, he claimed. He stated that the people of Manipur, comprising of more than 35 different indigenous communities, are presently in a dangerous situation as they are being outnumbered by the illegal migrants pouring into the State.

To save and protect the indigenous people, the two associations have joined to carry out various movements and agitations to pressure the State Government to pass a Bill for safeguarding the indigenous people during the coming State Assembly session. Manjit Sarangthem also appealed to the transport agencies not to bring non locals without proper verification or identity proof such as Aadhaar card, voter card or cards issued by the police station concerned, into the State.

On the other hand, he alleged that the State police have failed to arrest the gang of non locals which broke into Smart Medicos and looted around Rs 5 lakh in cash a month back and asked why the police is taking such a long time to arrest the culprits and questioned the potential and capability of the State Home Department.

He also appealed to rent owners to take certain precautions and not allow non locals who don’t have proper verification identity proof to stay on rent.

Paotinthang Lupheng, president of KSO GHQs, said that KSO and JCILPS student’s wing came to an agreement during a meeting today and they have agreed that ILPS is essential and vital for the protection of the indigenous people.

Kuki Inpi and JCILPS leaders will organise a meeting on Friday to work out a commonly agreeable/ acceptable Bill for the coming monsoon Assembly session.

He also said that the Kuki community has felt the need for ILPS in the State since a long time back and in the past, the Kuki Inpi had also submitted a representation to the Central Government for the reintroduction of the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation Act. He also expressed hope that the student bodies might work commonly for the introduction of a Bill in the State within a short period of time so as to save the indigenous people.