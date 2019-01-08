JCILPS too against CAB

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 7: The Joint Committee on Inner Line Permit System (JCILPS), Manipur, has demanded the State Government to take a concrete stand and oppose the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2016 and to pressure the Central Government against passing the said Bill in the Parliament.

A press release issued by the convenor (publicity & media) of JCILPS today mentioned that the association’s stand against the Bill remains unchanged till today and added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement at Silchar on January 4 this year that the said Bill would be passed during the coming winter Parliament session, is against the wishes of the people. Informing that when it comes to Assam, the Assam Government has already opposed the Bill tooth and nail, JCILPS claimed that the association has already submitted numerous memo to the CM opposing the Bill, apart from making repeated demands to the State Government to take a stand against the passing of the said Bill. However, till that, the State Government has failed to provide any positive reply and is content with keeping mum on the issue, which is a big disappointment, JCILPS added. JCILPS explained that a small State like Manipur will bear the full brunt of the Bill and its impacts.

For Manipur, the said Bill is a grave threat considering the condition of the gradually diminishing indigenous communities, it reasoned. Warning that a dangerous Bill like the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016 cannot be passed or even considered at a critical juncture when the people are fighting for implementation of a Bill to save the indigenous population, JCILPS conveyed that the Bill might not be a problem for a large State but is an imminent threat to Manipur which is still reeling under the impact of migration of many Bangladhesi refugees following the 1971 Bangladesh War.

Pointing out that opposing the said Bill will be the right step, it demanded the State Government to take a stand against the Bill immediately and to pressure the Central Government to refrain from passing the said Bill during the winter session of Parliament. If the Government fails to heed the demand of the people, just for the sake of political advantage, JCILPS along with the people of Manipur will take up necessary action, it added. On the other hand, North East Indigenous People’s Forum (NEIPF) has also condemned the statement made by PM Narendra Modi at Silchar, apart from vehemently opposing the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016.

A press release issued by the chief convenor of NEIPF today explained that if the proposed amendment is passed, the people of North East will be on the verge of becoming minorities in their own land and it would cause serious implications to their existence and survival as well.

Appealing to all the indigenous people to stand united, NEIPF urged all to send a fitting reply to the Central Government. It further added that NEIPF would initiate appropriate actions against the said Bill and cautioned the indigenous people of the North East to remain alert and prepared.