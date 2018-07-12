JCSF poised to close all colleges

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 11: The Joint College Students’ Forum (JCSF) has decided to shut all colleges from tomorrow until the lingering Manipur University crisis is resolved and results of semester examinations are declared.

Speaking to media persons at the campus of DM College of Arts here this afternoon, JCSF convenor Arambam Vikash decried that a large number of college students were assaulted by police when they went to the Chief Minister’s office on July 7 seeking intervention of the Chief Minister for declaration of pending semester exam results.

Till date, there has been no positive response from the Chief Minister’s office and this has constrained the JCSF to shut all colleges from tomorrow, Vikash said.

Academic career of a large number of college students have been jeopardised as examination results of 3rd, 4th and 6th semesters of different Graduate courses have not been declared. Students who had appeared for the 6th semester examinations are staring at a very grim future as they are not in position to enrol themselves for PG courses.

All these grim scenarios are outcomes of the incompetence of Vice Chancellor Prof AP Pandey. The Central Government and the State Government should be held accountable for derailing academic career of thousands of students, he added.