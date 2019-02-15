JD-U hails unity of people

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 14: Janata Dal – United (JD-U) has conveyed that the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016 was not passed in the Rajya Sabha due to the united voice and opposition from the people.

Speaking to media persons at JD-U office at New Checkon today, the party State Minister and former Minister Hangkhanpao Taithul saluted all those who protested against CAB, including those who sustained injuries.

He said that the CAB was not passed due to the unity and strength of the people of the North East region but cautioned that the people should not let their guard down.

Hangkhanpao continued that in the early part of last year, JD-U leader and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar called upon the representatives of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) at Patna and alerted them about the CAB.

The party also resolved to oppose the Bill tooth and nail, he said adding that even though the party is allied with the BJP, it still opposes the Bill inside and outside the Parliament.

The appreciation letter of NESO and AASU lauded Nitish Kumar, Meghalaya CM and Mizoram CM, Hangkhanpao added. However, he said that the Chief Minister of Manipur had earlier claimed that the CAB would not affect the people but now he is claiming that the CAB was not passed due to the contribution of the people, which is extremely disappointing. If the people had not protested and if the CAB was passed, could the CM have saved Manipur, he asked.