JD (U) to field candidates in 2 LS seats

Our Correspondent

CCpur, Feb 21: Former MLA and Janata Dal (United) State unit president T Hangkhanpau today announces his party’s intention to contest the ensuing Lok Sabha election from the State’s two Parliamentary seats.

An ally of the BJP at the Centre, JD (U) headed by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had on February 16 issued a statement formally announcing their intention to field candidates in the North Eastern States of Assam and Manipur, declared Hangkhanpau today at Lamka Press Club.

In Manipur they intend to contest both the seats and the final call on who will receive the party tickets will be made on March 4 by the National Executive Council, he said.

The party, he further claimed, is strongly opposed to the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016 despite being a partner in the BJP led NDA Government.

Hangkhanpau, who has in the past represented Chandel as well as Singngat Assembly Constituencies, also appealed to the people of the State to wholeheartedly support the party as and when the names of its candidates are announced.