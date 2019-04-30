JEE result : L Prince Singh tops JEE mains in Manipur

NDTV
NEW DELHI, Apr 30 : Laishram Prince Singh has topped the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2019 from Manipur, the result of which was announced by the the National Testing Agency (NTA) today.
The results have been published on the official website of JEE Main jeemain.nic.in. NTA, an official Government agency, mandated to conduct entrance and eligibility tests in the country, will also release all India rankings of students who gave the exam for both January and April along with the JEE Main results. According to an official statement, 24 candidates have received 100 NTA Scores (percentile scores) in JEE Main January 2019 and April 2019 examinations in Paper 1, which is being held for engineering and technological admissions.
The best score of the two exams will be considered for being shortlisted for admission in various institutes and also as eligibility for JEE Advanced, the last stage entrance examination for IIT admissions.
The candidates who secure a rank in top 2,45,000 students are eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced exam. Those who don’t qualify for JEE Advanced exam can apply to other NITs, private colleges and other state-Government colleges based on the JEE Main scores.
Statewise toppers list:
Prince Kumar Gupta– Arunachal Pradesh
Pradipta Parag Bora–Assam
Shubhanshu Prasad– Andaman and Nicobar Island Konda Renu — Andhra Pradesh
Avinabh Bhardwaj– Bihar
Rishabh Bhatnagar– Chhattisgarh
Dishank Jindal– Chandigarh
Ashmit Singh– Daman and Diu
Shubhan Srivastava– Delhi
Atharva Shrawge– Dadra and Nagar Haveli
Parvik Nileshkumar Dave– Gujarat
Jaiprakash Suresh Gurav– Goa
Aakash Solanki– Himachal Pradesh
Dravya Marwaha– Haryana
Gudipaty Aniket– Jharkhand
Aman Yadav– Jammu and Kashmir
Kevin Martin– Karnataka
Vishnu Vinod– Kerala
Tom Saju– Lakshadweep
Gourav Kumar–Meghalaya
Laishram Prince Singh– Manipur
Dhruv Arora– Madhya Pradesh
Ankit Kumar Misra– Maharashtra
Akash Jyoti Sahoo– Mizoram
Manish Kumar Chauhan– Nagaland
Prateek Chaudhury– Odisha
Jayesh Singla– Punjab
Chirantandip Mahanta– Puducherry
Nishant Abhangi– Rajasthan
Rahul Gupta– Sikkim
Shayandeep Bhaumik– Tripura
Battepati Karthikeya– Telangana
KV Vikram– Tamil Nadu
Prateek Tibrewal– Uttarakhand
Himanshu Gaurav Singh– Uttar Pradesh
Koustav Sen– West Bengal.
