JEE result : L Prince Singh tops JEE mains in Manipur

NDTV

NEW DELHI, Apr 30 : Laishram Prince Singh has topped the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2019 from Manipur, the result of which was announced by the the National Testing Agency (NTA) today.

The results have been published on the official website of JEE Main jeemain.nic.in. NTA, an official Government agency, mandated to conduct entrance and eligibility tests in the country, will also release all India rankings of students who gave the exam for both January and April along with the JEE Main results. According to an official statement, 24 candidates have received 100 NTA Scores (percentile scores) in JEE Main January 2019 and April 2019 examinations in Paper 1, which is being held for engineering and technological admissions.

The best score of the two exams will be considered for being shortlisted for admission in various institutes and also as eligibility for JEE Advanced, the last stage entrance examination for IIT admissions.

The candidates who secure a rank in top 2,45,000 students are eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced exam. Those who don’t qualify for JEE Advanced exam can apply to other NITs, private colleges and other state-Government colleges based on the JEE Main scores.

Statewise toppers list:

Prince Kumar Gupta– Arunachal Pradesh

Pradipta Parag Bora–Assam

Shubhanshu Prasad– Andaman and Nicobar Island Konda Renu — Andhra Pradesh

Avinabh Bhardwaj– Bihar

Rishabh Bhatnagar– Chhattisgarh

Dishank Jindal– Chandigarh

Ashmit Singh– Daman and Diu

Shubhan Srivastava– Delhi

Atharva Shrawge– Dadra and Nagar Haveli

Parvik Nileshkumar Dave– Gujarat

Jaiprakash Suresh Gurav– Goa

Aakash Solanki– Himachal Pradesh

Dravya Marwaha– Haryana

Gudipaty Aniket– Jharkhand

Aman Yadav– Jammu and Kashmir

Kevin Martin– Karnataka

Vishnu Vinod– Kerala

Tom Saju– Lakshadweep

Gourav Kumar–Meghalaya

Laishram Prince Singh– Manipur

Dhruv Arora– Madhya Pradesh

Ankit Kumar Misra– Maharashtra

Akash Jyoti Sahoo– Mizoram

Manish Kumar Chauhan– Nagaland

Prateek Chaudhury– Odisha

Jayesh Singla– Punjab

Chirantandip Mahanta– Puducherry

Nishant Abhangi– Rajasthan

Rahul Gupta– Sikkim

Shayandeep Bhaumik– Tripura

Battepati Karthikeya– Telangana

KV Vikram– Tamil Nadu

Prateek Tibrewal– Uttarakhand

Himanshu Gaurav Singh– Uttar Pradesh

Koustav Sen– West Bengal.