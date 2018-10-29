Jet blast breaks airport tarmac ?

IMPHAL, Oct 28: A portion of the taxiway tarmac of the Imphal International Airport broke apart last morning and it is suspected that it was caused by a jet blast.

Jet blast usually occurs when aeroplanes get their engines heat up before take off.

Airport authority repaired the broken portion of the tarmac last night, informed a source.

However, attempts made by this reporter to talk about the broken tarmac and its case with the officials of Airport Authority proved futile.

During the Second World War, Imphal airport was used by the British Royal Air Force and it was put in the international aviation map after a Golden Myanmar aircraft landed here on November 21, 2013.

Notably, arrangements are being made to launch helicopter service to Moreh and Tamenglong from Imphal airport tomorrow.