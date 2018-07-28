Jiri JAC continues to protest 1951 base year SP, OC hurt in clash with mob

Our Correspondent

JIRIBAM, Jul 27: Amid CrPC 144, an irate mob near Sonapur in Jiribam fired slingshots and threw stones at police personnel near the area forcing the police to retaliate with tear gas and rubber bullets injuring many on both sides. The violence that broke out today injured many including the SP, OC Jiribam and further raised the tension prevailing in the district after the Manipur People Bill was passed in the State Assembly recently.

It may be mentioned that the Joint Action Committee against Base Year 1951 of Manipur People Bill has been staging rallies and sit-ins at many places denouncing the Bill, which they have declared as “unconstitutional”.

With growing agitations, the Deputy Commissioner of Jiribam, Kshetrimayum Robert had imposed prohibitions under CrPC 144 in the district from 7 am today to check any untoward incident.

The incident that took place at around 1.30 pm today near Sonapur left at least 6 protesters and some women police injured beside the SP and the OC Jiribam. The injured persons have been sent to hospitals in Jiribam and Silchar.

IRB, CDO and Jiri Police are on vigil near the area to thwart any possible agitation.

Earlier, the police successfully negotiated an understanding with protesters at Lalpani to withdraw a proposed sit-in. As CrPC 144 was in place, the protesters were asked to take permission from the DC to stage the sit-in, reports our correspondent.