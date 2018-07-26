Jiri JAC rallies against 1951 base year

Our Correspondent

JIRIBAM, Jul 25: Terming the Manipur People Bill 2018 as “unconstitutional”, a Joint Action Committee against the Bill staged a rally at Lalpani in Jiribam and submitted a memorandum addressing to the Governor via the Deputy Commissioner Jiribam Ksh Robert today. Denouncing the Bill passed in the State Assembly, a large number of people under the JAC Against Base Year 1951 of Manipur People Bill – 2018 marched from Lalpani to the office of the DC at Chingdong Leikai Jiribam.

Speaking at the rally, Md Ahmed Ali, spokesperson of the JAC said making 1951 as the base year is ‘unconstitutional’.

“The Bill is directed against the Bengali speaking community of Manipur. We are Indians and we should be given all due rights reserved in the Indian Constitution,” he said.

“The JAC will continue to launch agitations until we are guaranteed our rights,” he added.