Jiri on alert

JIRIBAM, Jul 30 : Following the recent release of the final draft of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, which has left out the names of around 40.7 lakh people, security has been beefed up at Jiribam district on the Assam-Manipur border.

Manipur State force personnel have been deployed at probable areas of the district.

Teams of State police force led by Jiribam SP, M Mubi Singh and ASI Jiribam Somendro carried out patrolling at different areas under Boro Bekra Sub Division and along Barak river and Jiri river.

Similar patrolling was carried out at Jirimukh, Kapa- khal, Islamabad, Latingkhal, Baiboni Ghat and on Barak river and Jiri river as well.