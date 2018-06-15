IMPHAL, Jun 14: It has been estimated that the NH-37, Imphal-Jiribam stretch between K Sinam Khul and Kotlen which sank due to the incessant rains, will take around a week to repair and become fully motorable again. According to a reliable source, around 408 feet of the road near K Sinam Khul sank as a result of the landslide and water from the constant rain. The authorities began work on the damaged part of the road from around 8 am today using heavy machinery.

Although repair work will be carried out day and night, the road may take about a week to become motorable.

However, some vehicles may start transversing the repaired road after 4/5 days, the source added.

On the other hand, the source claimed that the damaged portion of the National Highway near Kotlen has been repaired and the vehicles have started transversing the road.

But until and unless the damaged road near K Sinam Khul is repaired, vehicle traffic along NH-37 will not be possible, the source added.