Jiri Volleyball Bakhe VC, Jiri Police, SDC and BBC-A enter semis

Our Correspondent

Jiribam, Apr 24 : Bakhe VC, Jiribam District Police, SDC and BBC-A will clash each other in the semi final super league round matches of the 8th Y Kesho Singh Memorial Senior Volleyball Tournament, 2018 being organised by All Jiribam Sports Association at Jiribam Government Higher Secondary School playground.

Jiribam District Police registered their first win in the quarter final league round against NYC, Namdailung today. Jiribam District Police did not find it hard to see off NYC with an easy straight sets win (25-12, 25-15, 25-17).

Their second match against SDC, Samurou was very competitive one as the latter came up with superior performance in the first two sets. Jiribam Police however clawed back in the third set and reversed the lead in favour of them before posting a 21-25, 23-25, 25-21, 25-23, 15-11 win to cruise into the semi-finals.

In the second clash of the day, Bakhe VC, Lamphel Sanakeithel who overwhelmed BBC-A by 3-1 sets yesterday prevailed over Lalpani Haokip Youth Club (LHYC) to secured a comfortable 25-7, 25-5, 25-11 win to book a place in the semi-finals.

The semi-final super league round will begin from tomorrow at 2.30 pm with SDC, Samurou taking on BBC-A Bidyanagar while Bakhe VC will lock horns with Jiribam District Police at 3.40 pm.

The two top scoring teams from the semi-final league rounds will advance for the final clash on April 28.