Jiri Volleyball Jiribam District Police, BBC (A) register huge wins

Our Correspondent

Jiribam, Apr 26 : Jiribam District Police overpowered SDC, Samurou and BBC (A), Bidyanagar beat Bakhe VC, Sanakeithel by similar margins of 3-1 sets in the semi-final super league rounds of the ongoing 8th Y Kesho Singh Memorial Senior Volleyball Tournament, 2018 organised by All Jiribam Sports Association at Jiribam Government Higher Secondary School playground.

In the first semi-final Super League round today, Jiribam District Police lost the third set in their 25-17, 29-27, 23-25, 25-16 victory over SDC, Samurou.

In a similar way, BBC (A), Bidyanagar lost the second set to Bakhe VC, Sanakeithel only to come back strongly to wrap up the game 25-20, 19-25, 25-22, 25-22.

BBC (A), Bidyanagar will take on Jiribam District Police at 2.30 pm while SDC, Samurou will face Bakhe VC, Sanakeithel at 3.40 pm tomorrow.