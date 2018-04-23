Jiri Volleyball NYC beat BBC (B) to enter quarter finals

Our Correspondent

Jiribam, Apr 22 : NYC, Namdailung edged out BBC (B) 3-2 to enter quarter finals of the ongoing 8th Y Kesho Singh Memorial Senior Volleyball Tournament, 2018 which got underway from April 13 under the aegis of All Jiribam Sports Association at Jiribam Government Higher Secondary School playground.

In the last pre-quarter final knock-out match that was resumed today, NYC were able to see off BBC (B), Bidyanagar by 3-2 sets (25-22, 25-17, 13-25, 27-25, 15-12) in a keenly contested fight.

In the first match of the quarter final league round, LHYC, Lalpani conceded a humiliating 0-3 defeat in the hands of BBC (A), Bidyanagar. BBC (A) did not take it long to post an easy 25-15, 25-18, 25-11 victory against LHYC and earned their first win.

Tomorrow’s fixture of quarter final league round :

SDC vs NYC Bakhe, Sanakeithel vs BBC (A), Bidyanagar