Jiri weight bridge to be opened on Jan 1

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 19 : The weight bridge which is under construction opposite Goladon Forest Officer, Jiribam, will be inaugurated on the coming New Year by Highway Truck Owners Welfare Organisation and it will facilitate free weight measurement (including measuring of the weight of the vehicles itself).

This was said by the association’s information and public relations secretary Brojendro Konthoujam before media persons at the association’s office at Kwakeithel today.

He said that it has been almost 10 years since the association has been urging the Prime Minister, Union Surface Transport Minister and the Chief Minister, to upgrade all the bridges present along National Highway 37, Imphal-Jiribam road, including Barak and Makru bridges, to RCC bridges.

During the period, many orders were passed by the Supreme Court, High Court and even the Transport Department, explaining the weight limit which can be carried by the vehicles along the road, he explained adding that defying the orders, many trucks went on travelling along the route carrying loads over the weight limit.

As a result of the constant abuse, a truck carrying tiles is currently stuck in the middle of Barak bridge, he added.

Concerned over the issue, the association approached the Chief Secretary, Commissioner Transport and Director of Transport with a proposal to instal a weight bridge along the said National Highway, he explained and informed that following necessary approval from the authorities concerned, work on a weight bridge began opposite the Goladon Forest Office. Almost 99 percent of the works on the weight bridge have been completed, Brojendro added.

He continued that the weight bridge will be inaugurated on New Year and handed over to the transporters so that they can measure their weight free of cost.

For now, the transporters have to measure their weight at FCI Jiribam.

Brojendro also appealed to the State and Central Governments to take up necessary steps to enable proper traffic over the Barak bridge which is currently unusable.