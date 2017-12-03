Jiribam CSOs demand removal of doctor

Jiri News Network

Jiribam, Dec 2: Civil society organizations based in Jiribam today demand removal of one doctor, Dr Sonachand over alleged ‘unacceptable and immoral relationship’ with a woman. The 50- bedded Government hospital of Ningsingkhul, Jiribam experienced public outcry over the incident on November 29.

A press conference held today at Ningsingkhul, Jiribam with representatives of All Jiribam United Clubs Association (AJUCA), Jiri Ima Meira Paibi Apunba Lup (JIMPAL), Apunba Jiribam Meira Paibi (AJMP) as well as other Civil Society Organisations and the local club members of the surrounding areas of the hospital condemned the doctor of its unethical and unprofessional behavior. Addressing a press meet on Nov 29, the Vice- President of All Jiribam United Club Association (AJUCA) M Premchandra Singh said the doctor must be removed from the hospital within 3 days by the concern authority saying the nature of the doctor had maligned the image of the hospital and society. He further alleged the doctor had also misused the RKS fund which was allotted under National Health Mission.

During the press meet, the representatives of Jiribam Meira Paibi appealed the concerned authority to remove Dr Sonachand Sharma from Jiribam hospital for greater good of the society.