JIRIBAM, Sep 18: Continuing the movement spearheaded by Jiribam District Demand Committee (JDDC), volunteers of Kangleicha Club, Samu Punbi, Panjel Club, Sorok Atingbi Khunou and Long Live Club, Leingangpokpi staged relay hunger strike at Gularthol bazar today.

A hunger striker identified as M Harikumar said that although Jiribam is a part of Imphal East district, people have been facing many hardships and inconvenience as it is located around 225 km away from the district headquarters.

He urged the Government to upgrade the sub-division to the status of a revenue district considering these inconveniences at the earliest.