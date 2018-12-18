Jiribam-Tupul-Imphal rail line PMO gears up to neutralise all disturbances

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 17: With a view to complete the Jiribam-Tupul-Imphal railway construction work within the stipulated period, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has initiated necessary measures to neutralise all kinds of disturbances to the construction work.

On account of repeated disturbances to the construction work, the project’s deadline for completion has been extended several times. As a result, the estimated cost of the project has surged considerably which entails unnecessary expenditure to the Government of India.

Taking strong exception to the repeated disturbances and the resultant delay, the PMO has initiated strong measures to neutralise all the disturbances and send necessary security forces, informed a well placed source.

The estimated cost of the Jiribam-Tupul-Imphal New Line Project is Rs 13,000 crore.

Out of this total estimated cost, Rs 7000 crore has been spent till March this year.

Out of the 111 Kms long railway line, laying of track for 12.50 Kms from Jiribam to Vangaichungpao had been completed and even trial had been conducted.

The 12 Kms long portion from Vangaichungpao to Kaimai is targeted for completion by March next year.

Likewise, the 60.50 Kms long portion from Kaimai to Tupul is set for completion by March 2020. The final section from Tupul to Imphal which is 26.93 Kms long is targeted for completion by March 2021.

The PMO has taken up strong measures including deployment of adequate security forces to ensure that the project’s different portions can be completed within the stipulated periods.

The PMO has already started sending troops of Territorial Army to protect labourers and officials engaged in the railway project.

Notably, the work sites are already guarded by troops of CRPF, IRB, 5th MR and Assam Rifles. However, it is not yet clear how many troops of TA would be sent by PMO for securing the railway project’s work sites, said the source.

Nonetheless, the PMO has sent one company of TA. Adequate strength of TA troops would be sent within the current month, conveyed the source.

Jiribam-Tupul-Imphal railway line is divided into two major sections––Jiribam-Tupul (84 Kms) and Tupul-Imphal (27 Kms).

The railway line would have 46 tunnels with a total length of 59 Kms.

The railway line would also have 123 minor bridges, 32 major bridges and six high rise bridges including bridges as high as 141 m, 120 m, 98 m and 70 m.

Construction of the six high rise bridges has been completed by 50 per cent and construction of the 32 major bridges are yet to take off. Construction of minor bridges has been completed by over 70 per cent. Construction of tunnels has been completed for 52 Kms out of the total combined length of 59 Kms, added the source.