Jiribam Volleyball LHYC, Tatbung YC emerge victorious

Our Correspondent

Jiribam, Apr 16 : LHYC, Lalpani and Tatbung YC continued their winning ways in their respective league matches of the ongoing 8th Y Kesho Singh Memorial Senior Volleyball Tournament, 2018 organised by All Jiribam Sports Association (AJSA), Jirbam at Jiribam Government Higher Secondary School playground today .

LYHC who beat Meira Club by 3-1 sets in the first day, overwhelmed BBC-B, Bidyanagar by 3-0 (25-16, 25-20, 25-17) sets today.

Tatbung YC who also secured opening win performed well to outclass UPC, Uchathol 25-23, 25-18, 25-19 to earn full points.

UPC, Uchathol will Meet RYC, Ramgaijang in the first match tomorrow and BBC-B, Bidyanagar will play Meira Club, Chingdong Leikai in the second match.