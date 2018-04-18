Jiribam Volleyball UPC, BBC (B) emerge victorious

Our Correspondent

Jiribam, Apr 17 : UPC, Uchathol beat RYC Ramgaijang by 3-1 sets while BCC (B), Bidyanagar edged past Meira Club, Chingdong Leikai 3-2 in today’s group stage clashes of the ongoing 8th Y Kesho Singh Memorial Senior Volleyball Tournament, 2018 organised by All Jiribam Sports Association (AJSA), Jirbam at Jiribam Government Higher Secondary School playground.

In the first match of the day, UPC lost the second set before finishing the game 25-16, 24-26, 25-12, 25-20.

The second match of the day saw Meira Club, Chingdong Leikai taking control of the first two sets but BBC-B, Bidyanagar staged a strong comeback to notch up the game 21-25, 17-25, 25-16, 25-19, 15-3.

LHYC, Lalpani will take on NYC, Namdailung in the first match tomorrow while 37 Bn Assam Rifles will meet BBC (B), Bidyanagar in the second match.