JNIMS clarifies

The Medical Superintendent of JNIMS has rubbished the rumour that all the outsourced ward attendants deployed in various wards/departments/sections shall be converted to daily wage/contractual staff, and money is being collected for the same. The Medical Superintendent clarified that the rumour is totally false and the institute/hospital authority is not related to such activities and would not be responsible for any outcome in future.
