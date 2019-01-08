JNIMS clarifies

IMPHAL, Jan 7: JNIMS authority has clarified that the decision of the Governing Council to increase the fees for CT Scan and MRI, is being considered and examined and a proposal for fixing appropriate fees for the said two tests has been proposed to the authority concerned and the State Government.

JNIMS authority further explained that many important and life saving functional areas of the hospitals are being managed by out sourced ward attendants and clarified that owing to the strike called by out sourced workers in May last year, 5 individuals were engaged on daily wage basis in the functional areas of ICU, oxygen as stop gap arrangement due to the urgency as these places require round the clock service, with approval of the competent authority of JNIMS Society.

However, according to an order obtained by The Sangai Express, the 5 individuals were engaged from May 1 to Oct 31, for a period of 6 months, while their engagement order was issued by JNIMS Director on August 4, which raises various questions as to why the said individuals were engaged till October 31 while the strike was in May and why the engagement order was issued in August.