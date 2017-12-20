JNIMS contract attendants call off strike

IMPHAL, Dec 19: Contract attendants at JNIMS who have been carrying out ceasework strike since December 7, 2017 have informed that their strike has been called off from today after an agreement with the JNIMS authority.

They said that they will resume their duties from tomorrow.

This was informed by a representative of the attendants during a press meet held today at Manipur Press Club.

Speaking to reporters, Lairikyengbam Omita, a JNIMS contractor said that the JNIMS authority, including its Director and Medical Superintendent have assured those who took on strike of considering their demand for translating into action.

She conveyed that the attendants who carried out the ceasework strike are being engaged in JNIMS as contract employees under a private company called ISSS and were demanding the JNIMS authority to absorb them as its staff.

Lairikyengbam Omita further drew the attention of State Government to look into their demands and give endorsement telling they have been doing their duties for many years despite getting meagre salaries.