‘JNIMS’ docs stir not to affect service’

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 6: With the Resident Doctors Welfare Committee (RDWC) JNIMS resuming their cease work strike from yesterday, Senior Residents of the institute staged a sit in protest near the entrance gate of JNIMS Medical Superintendent today.

Speaking to media persons, an SR of Department of Psychiatry, S Bikramaditya said that the SRs of JNIMS had launched the cease work strike from August 20 and following the strike, representatives of the SRs took part in a meeting with the Chief Minister, JNIMS Director, Commissioner Health on October 2 during which the CM himself verbally assured to fulfil the demand of the SRs.

An order for cancelling the earlier DPC for the appointment of Assistant Professor of JNIMS was also issued as well, he added.

However, till date, the assurances have not materialised and on the other hand, JNIMS Director is making promises of providing time scale promotion for 50 percent of the SRs, he explained adding that the cease work strike was resumed due to the failure of the authority concerned to provide any positive results. Pointing out that the cease work strike will go on till the authorities concerned take up necessary actions to fulfil the SRs’ demands, he clarified that the SRs have decided not to interfere with the normal functioning of the hospital including OPD and emergency services in the interest of the public.

It will be wrong to deny any hospital service by the authority including admission on pretext of the cease work strike as none of these functions have been targeted by the SRs, he added.