JNIMS docs warn

IMPHAL, Dec 4 : The resident doctors of JNIMS have submitted a memorandum to the President of the Governing Council, JNIMS through the Director of JNIMS, threatening to resume their cease work strike from tomorrow if the authority concerned fails to implement the agreements which were reached in a meeting with the Chief Minister on October 2 at the earliest.

The memo reiterated the demands of the resident doctors including the absorption of non regular senior residents on tenure basis and deputation and to establish a scheme for career advancement/service protection of all MBBS senior residents//tutoors/demonstrators/casualty medical officers/lady medical officers who are employed in JNIMS.

The memo explained that on October 2, the Chief Minister, Health Minister, Principal Secretary (Health), JNIMS Director and representatives of senior residents took part in a meeting during which the Chief Minister assured to promote all eligible senior residents and to avoid financial constraints with appointment of new Assistant Professors as well as to cancel open direct recruitment till all eligible candidates are adjusted to the next higher posts so as to maintain seniority and service career.

However, none of the requests of the senior residents have been fulfilled till date, the memo alleged claiming that the situation has raised doubts and discontent amongst the resident doctors.

Appealing the authority concerned to implement the agreements which were reached during the meeting on October 2, it warned that the senior residents of JNIMS will resume cease work strike from tomorrow if the authority fails to take up any positive steps.