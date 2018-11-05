JNIMS effluents render Kongba river hazardous

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 4: Effluents discharged from Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) have further polluted Kongba River and its water is now posing health hazards.

Untreated biomedical waste from different departments of JNIMS including morgue are being drained into Kongba River thereby severely polluting the river.

People settled along the river and who have been using its water have urged JNIMS authority and other concerned authorities to look into the matter immediately.

Effluents from different departments of JNIMS including morgue are being discharged everyday and these effluents flow out through different small drains before falling into the bigger drain which runs to the northern side of the Porompat DC road. The drain flows towards the East and ultimately falls into Kongba River.

This is not the only point where effluents from JNIMS are drained into Kongba River. Untreated biomedical wastes are drained into Kongba River at different points through many big culverts.

Effluents discharged from JNIMS are dark, greasy and stinky.

Some people settled along Kongba River said that they use the river’s water for washing clothes, bathing, watering vegetables and other purposes even though tap water or water from other sources is used for cooking and drinking.

However, Kongba River is now highly polluted, blackish and stinky in the downstream of Kongpal Iranpham because of continuous discharge of effluents from JNIMS everyday, they said.

They said that they now feel repugnant to use the river’s water.

Noted environmentalist RK Ranjan said that Kongba River is closely associated with the history and culture of Manipur. He warned that continuous discharge of untreated biomedical waste into the river many cause serious health problems to people who use its water.

He too urged JNIMS authority to look into the matter urgently.