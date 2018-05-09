JNIMS exam abandoned, cancelled

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, May 8: The first ever Post Graduate examination of JNIMS held today was abandoned incomplete as the same exam was held without any inspector of the Medical Council of India (MCI).

Notably, MCI gave its permission to open PG courses in Microbiology, Pathology, Biochemistry and Pharmacology at JNIMS in the first phase.

Subsequently, three years PG courses were opened for these four subjects and final practical examinations for Pathology and Microbiology were held today.

The first ever PG final examinations should be supervised by an MCI inspector but the exam started at 10 am without any MCI inspector, informed a source.

After the practical examinations were held up to 12.30 pm, the JNIMS Director called Pathology HoD Dr Mohen and Microbiology HoD Dr Lokendro to his office room.

The JNIMS Director, Medical Superintendent Dr Ranbir, Dr Mohen and Dr Lokendro discussed about holding the PG examinations in the absence of MCI inspector.

During the meeting, Dr Ranbir rang MCI and asked about not deputing any inspector for the exam.

MCI replied that no inspector could be deputed as there was no such instruction from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. MCI further instructed the JNIMS authority to defer the same exams by 20 days or one month.

Subsequently, the exams held today were postponed, informed the source.

Being the first PG courses, the final examinations should be given due recognition after due assessment by MCI.

JNIMS authority wrote to Manipur University in January this year informing that PG final examinations for Pathology and Microbiology would be held and ensure that one MCI inspector is deputed for the same.

After a gap of almost three months, Manipur University sent the JNIMS authority’s letter to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare along with the final examination schedule on April 14.

The documents sent by Manipur University reached the Ministry on April 27, said the source.

Questioning the Manipur University’s failure to forward the JNIMS authority’s exam letter to the Ministry on time, the source further informed that there is a Government order which says that all the candidates/doctors who appeared for Pathology and Microbiology examinations today must return to service on June 9.

Notably, the candidates who appeared today’s exams are in-service Government Medical Officers.