JNIMS foundation day

Sir,

The 10th Foundation Day of JN Institute of medical Sciences, (JNIMS) was observed on the 18th December, 2017. It baffles me, The Medical Council of India (MCI) gave the permission to start the Institute only in July 2010. The Institute was inaugurated on the 16th August, 2010 by the then Governor of Manipur, Shri Gurbachan Singh, in the presence of the then Chief Minister and his cabinet colleagues, including the present CM – Shri N Biren Singh, who was then a member of the cabinet. The impression given by the news item is that the Institute is 10 years old, which is not correct. As far as I know the Society of JNIMS was registered on the 18th December 2007 but the Institute become functional only in Aug 2010. In other words the Institute is only 7 years old -Traditionally birthday or the age of a person is counted from the day of birth, not from the day of conception. The concerned authority namely the President of the Society (who is the CM of Manipur) may kindly look into the matter and advise the Institute to make the necessary correction and avoid erroneous impression about Institute.

Yours faithfully,

AD Singh,

Keishamthong.