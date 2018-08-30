JNIMS Senior Residents’ strike completes 9 days Many Depts, including Gynae no more admitting patients

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 29: Most of the Departments of JNIMS, including Gynae, have refused to admit any new patients following the cease work strike launched by Senior Resident doctors of the institute demanding revision of the service rules for providing promotion benefits to the already existing Senior Residents.

Despite the cease work strike completing its 9th day, the lack of any possible agreement between the State Government, JNIMS authority and the protesting Senior Residents has created a cloud of uncertainty and inconveniences for the people.

However, according to JNIMS Medical Superintendent Professor Ranbir, the cease work strike by the Senior Resident doctors will likely come to an end soon and the strike is not causing any major difficulties in the treatment of the patients at JNIMS.

According to a reliable source, the Senior Resident doctors launched their cease work strike from August 21 demanding revision of JNIMS service rules which came in effect from August 1, 2015, to ensure that they have a chance to be promoted to the post of Assistant Professor.

The source also pointed out that the Senior Residents are carrying out sit in protests in front of the office of the Medical Superintendent daily.

The source continued that some days back, a meeting was held between the Senior Residents, JNIMS Director and the Chief Minister in connection with the cease work strike where the Chief Minister reasoned that their strike is understandable.

However, there has been no positive response from the State Government or JNIMS authority regarding their demand till date. If the State Government provides even a single written assurance, there is a high chance the doctors will call off their strike, the source added.

The source informed that the cease work strike has greatly affected the general functioning of the institute. The matter has been compounded by the decision of JNIMS Teachers Association to offer moral support to the strike. The strike has also led to many of JNIMS Departments, including Gynae, refusing to admit any new patient. The number of doctors at OPD has also decreased drastically due to the strike. During a visit to the hospital wards today, The Sangai Express found that almost all the wards and the operations theatre bore deserted looks.

On going to the Gynae ward, the doctors said that new patients are not admitted anymore as a result of the strike.

When asked if the ward will admit an emergency delivery case, the doctors replied that there is no other way than to refer the patient to another hospital.

Other Departments also saw fewer than normal number of patients and their operation theatres also bore the same deserted look. It may be mentioned that JNIMS Director issued a memorandum on August 21 directing all the HoDs concerned to submit the lists of all the doctors taking part in the protest as well as a detailed report on the issue.

Today as well, The Sangai Express came across a sit in protest staged in front of the Medical Superintendent office by the Senior Resident doctors who carried placards opposing any DPC until the regular Senior Residents service rules are revised. Speaking to this reporter, the protesting doctors stated that JNIMS has around 100 Senior Resident doctors out of which around 77 are regulars. Out of the said 77 regular Senior Residents, Specialist Doctors who have completed PG and are eligible for the post of Assistant Professor is 35. The doctors claimed that the said Senior Resident doctors have been working at JNIMS for the past 3 to 10 years but they still lack any promotion avenue. They added that JNIMS service rules which came into effect from August 1, 2015, contained no points for the promotion of the Senior Resident doctors to the post of Assistant Professor and as per the rule, the Assistant Professor were to be appointed through direct recruitment.