JNIMS SRs resume cease work strike

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 5: Senior Residents (SRs) of JNIMS resumed their cease work strike today demanding the State Government and the authority concerned to fulfil the agreement which was reached on October 2 with the Chief Minister, apart from declining an invitation for dialogue by JNIMS authority.

On the other hand, JNIMS Director has appealed to the SRs to revoke their stand assuring that the authority is working towards implementing time scale promotion for the SRs/tutors/demonstrators/lady medical officers of JNIMS at the earliest.

Due to the cease work strike by the SRs today, the normal day to day functioning of JNIMS was greatly affected.

Speaking to media persons, JNIMS Director Prof Bhimo said that in view of the grievances of the SRs, JNIMS society is working towards implementing time scale promotion scheme at the earliest.

The issue was reportedly discussed during a Cabinet meeting yesterday and a decision was also taken, he said adding that only the formal notice is awaited.

Urging the protesters to be patient till the said notice is made public, the Director appealed to the SRs to revoke their cease work strike.

Bhimo continued that for JNIMS, 74 SRs were appointed on regular basis in 2015 along with 3 other Senior dental doctors.

Out of the total 77 SR doctors, 35 met the necessary criteria for promotion to Assistant Professor as per the rules of the MCI.

JNIMS has 28 vacant posts for Assistant Professor, he said and added that advertisements were done for the direct recruitment of 21 out of the said 28 vacant posts. However, it is not possible to promote all 35 SRs to the post of Assistant Professor all at a time. As such, JNIMS authority is working on adopting time scale promotion scheme similar to RIMS with a few modifications here and there.

The Director continued that it has been reported that the approval by JNIMS governing council regarding the implementation of such a scheme in August, was tabled at a Cabinet meeting yesterday and it was decided to give a green light to the said scheme. However, the Director continued that no official documents have been made available yet and appealed to the SRs to revoke their stir. Bhimo informed that if the said scheme is implemented, almost 50 percent of the regular SRs/demonstrators/lady medical officers/tutors etc will get the benefit of promotion to the post of Assistant Professor in a year. For RIMS, the scheme covers those SRs who have been in service for not less than 8 years, he explained informing that for JNIMS the time period will be only 6 years.

Any SRs, even if he or she is pursuing PG in a different Department, will get the benefit of the said scheme as long as the SR has completed 6 years of service, the Director added.