JNIMS stir

IMPHAL, Dec 27: Following the failure of JNIMS authority to fulfil the demands raised by Teachers’ Association (TA) JNIMS, all the members of the association staged a one day mass casual leave followed by a sit in protest at JNIMS campus today.

Speaking to media persons, TA JNIMS general secretary Dr Loitongbam Nelson said that the protest was organised due to the failure of the authorities concerned to fulfil the demands raised by the association despite the Chief Minister himself giving verbal assurance to see to their demands during a meeting on October 2.

The Chief Minister had assured to give promotion to the regular SRs, demonstrators, tutors etc within February 2019, cancel the DPC for the appointment of Assistant Professors and provide old age pension scheme for eligible JNIMS employees.

However, not a single positive development can be seen till date, he added.

Pointing out that the authorities concerned have also neglected the demand for time scale promotion for Assistant Professors to Associate Professors and Associate Professors to Professors, Dr L Nelson said that the protest has been launched as there are no more alternatives left.

Stating that a protest was organised earlier in which the protesters wore black badges for a week, Nelson conveyed that if the demands are not met by January 3, the decision to shut down JNIMS was taken during a general body meeting.