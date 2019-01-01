JNIMS stir Number of patients, ops decline drastically

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 31: Due to the cease work strike/protest launched by the Senior Residents of JNIMS against the failure of the State Government and JNIMS authority to fulfil their (SRs) demands, the number of operations conducted at JNIMS as well as the number of patients and people at the hospital has rapidly declined.

It may be mentioned that Teachers Association of JNIMS also launched a mass casual leave on December 27 alleging that the authorities have failed to implement their assurances.

Even though JNIMS Director Prof Th Bhimo issued a notice directing all doctors against taking mass casual leave, JNIMS doctors still participated in the protest/mass casual leave.

Since, there seems to be no positive solution in the immediate horizon, the doctors’ protest still continues to this day. Giving a unique touch to the stir, the protesting doctors donate blood everyday in a batch of three doctors per day.

According to a reliable source, the protest has led to the number of daily operations conducted at JNIMS spiralling down to a new low.

The number of new admission has also decreased substantially and some serious cases are even getting referred to RIMS or other private hospitals instead, the source added.

The Assistant Professors, Associate Professors are also supporting the protest of the SRs, as they are also not getting their promotion benefits, and absence of any proper seniority list, the source added.

However, the source continued that JNIMS OPD is still functioning due to inputs/help from the Associate Professors, Assistant Professors, consultants, PG students, interns etc.

On the other hand, another source claimed that most of the SRs of JNIMS entered service during 2011, 2013 and 2015 but they have been working without getting any career advancement schemes all these years.