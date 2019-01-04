JNIMS strike suspended

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 3: The Teachers Association (TA) of JNIMS has decided to suspend the complete shutdown of JNIMS hospital call from 6 am of tomorrow till January 6.

A press release issued by the association today mentioned that a special emergency meeting of TA JNIMS was held at 1.30 pm today at the strike venue, following an urgent communication sent from the Chief Minister’s Secretariat and many resolutions were adopted during the meeting.

It continued that the association decided to honour the commitment of the Chief Minister conveyed to the president of the TA JNIMS for a meeting with its members at the CM office at 11 am of January 6.

As such, the association has decided to suspend the complete shutdown of JNIMS hospital from 6 am tomorrow till January 6, it informed.

It continued that it was also resolved to hold a general body meeting of the TA JNIMS at 2 pm of January 6 so as to discuss the outcome of the meeting with the CM as well as further course of action. If at all the meeting with the CM does not materialise on January 6, TA JNIMS will resume the ongoing agitation, it added.