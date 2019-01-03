JNIMS total shutdown from today

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 2: Following the failure of the State Government and the authority concerned to fulfil their demands, the Senior Residents of JNIMS will launch a complete shutdown of JNIMS from tomorrow.

It may be mentioned that following the protest of the doctors from December 27 last year, the number of patients as well as daily operations at JNIMS had decreased drastically.

The decision to launch a complete shut down of the institute was taken following an emergency meeting of the Teachers’ Association JNIMS, today.

As per a press release issued by vice-president and general secretary of TA JNIMS today, a total shut down of JNIMS will be in effect from 9 am tomorrow until the demands of the association are met.

Mentioning that OPD service, new and routine admission of patients will be stopped during the shut down, it explained that however, emergency/casualty services will be exempted until the association takes a decision regarding the matter.

It continued that considering the Prime Minister’s visit to the State, the cease work strike of JNIMS doctors will be temporarily revoked on January 4 and on the said day the OPD, casualty, ward and operation theatre will operate normally.

The strike and protest will resume as normal from the next day, January 5, it said adding that strike will be exempted for the members of the TA JNIMS who will be involved with the University’s examination.

On the other hand, MHS Pensionable (Old) Doctors’ Welfare Committee, JNIMS, has announced that it will join the agitation of TA JNIMS from January 5, if there is no positive development regarding the demands of the SRs during the said period.