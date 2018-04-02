JNMDA celebrates foundation day

Imphal, Apr 1(DIPR)

The 64th foundation day of the Jawaharlal Nehru Manipur Dance Academy (JNMDA) kicked off at its open air auditorium today.

Speaking as chief guest of the function, Governor Dr Najma Heptulla expressed happiness over her participation as the chairperson of the academy and said that the academy has successfully projected the beautiful culture and dances of Manipur to the rest of the country.

Terming Manipur as the powerhouse of various cultures and different forms of dance, drama, music and art forms, the Governor said that it is heartening to know that every year new courses are being added to the programmes of the academy.

Appreciating all the gurus of the academy for their commendable works, she said that she will be delighted to witness the performances of the five gold-medallists and other artistes.

She said that she shares deep emotional attachment with the Sangeet Natak Akademi which was created as a brainchild of her grandfather Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the first Minister of Education and Culture of the country. Three academies were created viz. Sangeet Natak Academy, Lalit Kala Academy and Sahitya Academy through which India has been able to project the very deep and ancestral heritage including sangeet and natak, music, performing arts, visual arts and literature, she further stated.

President of the function Prof Hijam Tombi said that Manipur is known all over the world for its rich cultural heritage. The unique feature of the traditional Manipuri dance is that it is based on spirituality with complicated rituals, techniques, principles and aesthetics.

The cultural programme of the evening comprised of solo dances by the five gold medallists viz. Y Bebetombi Devi, Thangjam Chanchal Devi, Dayananda Kayenpaibam, Ningthoujam Illina and Rebindra Yengkhom.

Lai Haraoba, Kabui Jagoi, Pung Cholom, Thang-ta, Mao Jagoi, Nata-Sankirtana and Basanta Raas were also performed as parts of the function.

The foundation day celebration will be held for three days.