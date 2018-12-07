IMPHAL, Dec 6 : Employment Exchange, Imphal West has notified job seekers that a number of posts of Rifleman and Jemadar are lying vacant with the Director General of Police, Manipur.

Willing and eligible candidates who have registered with the said Employment Exchange, Imphal West may contact Vacancy Assistant of the office from December 15 to 26, this year, at Room no 15 (A) during office hour for sponsoring their names, informed a statement issued by Employment Officer, Ng Ibothoi Singh.

Vacant posts: Rifleman- 675 posts for 10th IRB and 675 posts for 11th IRB. Qualification: Candidates should have cleared Class X/HSLC or its equivalent examination. Height: Minimum height for male (Gen) 5’3″, male (ST/SC) 5’2″. Minimum chest : 31″ (normal) 33″ (expanded). Pay and Allowances: Rs 5,200-20,200 + GP Rs 2400.

Jemadar- 12 posts vacant for 10th IRB and 12 for 11th IRB. Qualification: Essential : Graduate from a recognised University. Height: Minimum height for male (gen) 5’3″, male (SC/ST) 5’2″. Minimum chest measurement: 31″ (normal) 33″ (expanded). Pay and Allowances: Rs 9300-34800+GP Rs 4300 per month. Further details can be had from the office of Employment Officer during office hours