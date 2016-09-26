Job seekers allegedly duped

IMPHAL, Sep 25: Beware job seekers, don’t trust any private agency if it promises something that sounds too good to be true. There are still many private agencies which promise a lot but disappear after collecting a huge amount of money. In the latest instance, a private company known as Shiva Job Consultancy Private Ltd has allegedly vanished after collecting a huge amount of money from many job seekers. A job seeker identified as one Sheikh Md Kifayat of Khumidok told reporters at Manipur Press Club that the private company located at Uripok near Jas Gas petrol pump issued an advertisement in some newspapers inviting applications from intending job seekers in June this year. As he is an unemployed, Sheikh said, he went to the job agency to enquire about the advertised jobs. The executives of the agency told him that a lucrative job in Singapore was suitable with his qualification, Sheikh Md Kifayat said.

As he was tempted by the said job, he readily applied for it, he said and added that the agency executives told him that he would receive a call letter within 15 days if he fulfilled the job requirements. Sheikh Md Kifayat further said that he indeed received a call letter within 15 days from Shiva Job Consultancy Private Ltd. When he contacted the private company, the office executives asked him to deposit Rs 45, 000 as the charges for the flight ticket and a pre-employment threemonth training course to be conducted in Singapore.

Sheikh said that he deposited the said amount to the private agency as he did not have any suspicion. However, when he went to the office of the private company to enquire about the possible date of commencement of the training course in August, he found the office as a vacant room, Sheikh said. Later, he came to know that the company had duped 50 other job seekers on the same promise of providing jobs at different cities of the country and abroad, Sheikh said and added that the director of the fake company had been later identified as one Chongtham Chinglensana of Langthabal Mayai Leikai. He also said that they had submitted a written complaint to the police against the director. Stating that lakhs of rupees had been fraudulently collected from these job seekers by the company, Sheikh urged the authority concerned to investigate the matter. He also urged the public to be careful before they deposit any amount to any job agency. Sheikh also urged the Government to check presence of such fake companies in the State.