Jogesh named IW SP

IMPHAL, Jun 18: The State Government has ordered the transfer and posting of 20 police officers with immediate effect.

Out of the said officers, Themthing Ngashangva has been posted as DIG (Range -II) and DIG (Intelligence/NAB) while Bishnupur SP Jogeshchandra Haobijam has been posted as the SP of Imphal West. Additional SP (LO) of Imphal West Priyadarshini Laishram has been transferred as CO in charge of 7th MR.

On the other hand, based on the recommendations of the screening committee meeting held on May 14, the State Government has appointed Mamata Wahengbam and Achin Haokip to super time scale DIG of police at level 13 A in the pay matrix (Rs 1,31,100- 2,16,600).