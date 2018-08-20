Johnson Athokpam given warm reception

Our Correspondent

Thoubal, Aug 19 : Athokpam Johnson who bagged a gold medal in the 62-27 kg category at the 4th International Karate Championship 2018 organised by All India Seishinkai Shito Ryu Karate Do Federation from July 28 to 29 at Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata was given a warm reception by Lighting Club Athokpam and peoples of Athokpam Makha Leikai at Athokpam Makha Leikai Community Hall. The reception ceremony of the gold medallist Johnson was attended by O Surajkumar, MLA, Khangabok AC; Babudhon, vice president of TMC and Y Premabati, councillor of Ward No 7 as dignitaries.

Johnson, a resident of Thoubal Athokpam Makha Leikai also shared his experiences at the championship during the ceremony.