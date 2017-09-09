‘Join training programme’

By Our Staff Reporter

Imphal, Sep 8 : The Coordinating Committee of Recognised Private Schools (CCRPS) has appealed to all the recognised private school teachers who are at the elementary school level to register online and sit for the Diploma in Elementary Education Training Programme test.

Speaking to media persons at the Manipur Press Club today, L Joy, convenor of the CCRPS, said the coordinating committee welcomes the Central Government’s decision to make the diploma mandatory for teachers without which they will not receive their benefits after March 31, 2019.

So far, Joy said, the CCRPS has been conducting sensitisation programme across the State to encourage potential teachers about the Diploma in Elementary Education Training Programme.

While adding the coordinating committee will continue to keep up its work in this matter, the convenor stated that good teachers are essential for producing good students and added that the teachers should familiarise themselves with the training provided by the Government that can help upgrade their skills.

With the latest decision of the Government to make the Diploma in Elementary Education Training Programme compulsory, Joy said the coordinating committee has opened dedicated centres to help candidates in the online registration and enrolment processes.

He emphasised that September 15 is the deadline for registration and added that the elementary teachers should get it done on time and any teacher can avail help from the All Manipur Recognised Private School Welfare Association from 7 am to 8 pm every day, at its office located at Keishampat Sega Road.

The CCRPS is also constituting an academic advisory committee very soon, informed Joy and added it will offer support for the training programme and other related academic matters.