IMPHAL, Sep 12 : Expressing faith and confidence in the leadership of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, five Councillors, including the Chair- person and Vice-Chairperson of Kakching Khunou Municipal Council have quit the INC and joined the BJP. The resolution to resign from the INC and join the BJP has been submitted to State BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP K Bhabananda.

The five Councillors are, Kh Leima (Chairperson), Th Roshni (Vice Chairperson), Kh Gojendro Singh, Ksh Indubala and Kh Ramani.

The five Councillors were accorded a warm welcome with Chief Minister N Biren, Works Minister Th Biswajit, BJP MLAs and office bearers in attendance.