Joint Hill Leaders’ Day and Meeyamgi Numit Govt committed to restoring normalcy in MU : CM

Imphal, Sep 24 (DIPR)

Chief Minister N Biren Singh has stated that the State government is committed to restoring normalcy and peaceful academic atmosphere in Manipur University.

Speaking to media persons by the sideline of a joint Hill Leaders’ Day and Meeyamgi Numit held at Chief Minister’s Secretariat today, the Chief Minister said that the State Government will mediate to its best level to resolve the present turmoil in Manipur University.

The State Government would act as a mediator between the Centre and Manipur University community to resolve the issue. He appealed the people, CSOs and other stakeholders to put positive efforts to bring an amicable solution to the MU issue.

Biren said that after hearing the allegations against Vice Chancellor Prof AP Pandey for his misbehaviour and mismanagement in Manipur University, the President of India intervened and suspended Prof Pandey. And the order further mentioned that Prof Pandey would not be allowed to enter university premises until further orders, he added.

The President and Centre have acted after acknowledging the sentiments of the people of the State, he added.

The Chief Minister recalled that many unwanted incidents had occurred in Manipur University in the past and recalled other unlawful activities inside the university premises.

If the law and order situation worsens, then the State Government can’t remain as silent spectator. The present Government won’t let any unwanted incidents happen in the university campus, he added.

Reacting to the report that students have decided to boycott MU exams over the appointment of Pro-VC and Registrar, the Chief Minister stated that if the stakeholders aren’t satisfied with the said order then they are free to move the Court.

Talking about the grievances received on joint Meeyamgi Numit and Hill Leaders’ day, Biren mentioned that among several grievances, various individuals, entrepreneurs and SHGs have requested for providing financial assistance.

In this regard, officials of various banks including MSCB, MRB etc are being deputed to provide soft loans. The Chief Minister opined that there is good economic momentum in the State. CMHT cards are being issued instantly to needy people, he said and added that the cards were issued to 19 individuals viz. 12 AAY persons, 2 differently-abled persons and 5 widows on the spot.

Mentioning the recently launched PMJAY-AB, Biren said that around 2.77 lakh families would be benefited under the scheme. Altogether around 60 percent of the total population of the State would be covered under PMJAY and CMHT. Till now, around 1 lakh people have benefited from the CMHT in the State, he added.

Today, the Chief Minister attended to as many as about 550 complaints and personally met nearly 1500 people from 8.30 am to 2.30 pm.