Joy demands House resolution on CAB

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 23: Senior Congress politician Okram Joy has asserted that the Manipur Legislative Assem-bly ought to adopt a resolu- tion during the ongoing session in favour of complete withdrawal of CAB 2016 and enactment of a constitutional safeguard which can protect the indigenous people of Manipur.

Speaking to media persons at his Kakwa residence today, Joy remarked that Chief Minister N Biren and BJP Manipur Pradesh president K Bhabananda have already assured that the State Government would go in line with the people’s wish and aspiration on the issue of CAB 2016.

If the Government is committed to protect the collective interest of the people, a resolution must be adopted in the ongoing Assembly in favour of either complete withdrawal of CAB 2016 or insertion of a clause which would exempt Manipur from the purview of the Bill, Joy asserted.

Of all the controversial laws enacted by the Parliament so far, CAB 2016 is the most contentious. While BJP and their allies vigorously pushed the Bill, a large section of people vehemently opposed it, he remarked.

He said that CAB 2016 undermines Articles 14 and 15 of the Constitution which promise equality to all citizens as the Bill is highly sectarian.

The Bill is aimed at building a vote bank for BJP at the cost of the country’s Constitution. The credit for not tabling the Bill in the Rajya Sabha must go to the people and CSOs of the entire North East region. As for the political parties, they were only discharging their duties in line with the people’s collective wish, Joy said.

While BJP president Amit Shah announced that CAB 2016 would be reflected in their election manifesto and they would bring back the Bill if they are re-elected to power, the Assam Congress president has declared that CAB 2016 would be withdrawn if Congress party is elected to power.

One BJP spokesman was saying that President’s Rule may be imposed in the State if the State Assembly adopts any resolution against CAB 2016 as the Bill is within the Union List, Joy noted while remarking that the spokesman is not knowledgeable enough.

He asserted that there is no rule or law which prohibits the State Government from making comments or objections on matters which are included in the Union List.

Working out a solution to the Naga issue is a prerogative of the Central Government, but the State Assembly adopted resolutions repeatedly to the effect that any solution to the Naga issue should not challenge the integrity of Manipur and the sanctity of its territorial boundary, and the same resolutions were sent to the Centre, pointed out the veteran politician.

Again, enlistment of Manipuri language in the 8th Schedule is another task of the Central Government but there was no harm when the State Government expressed its opinion in favour of the popular demand, he added.