Joy fires potshots at BJP

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 29: Veteran politician Okram Joy, who recently joined the Congress party, has slammed the BJP claiming that the BJP led State Government is the worst, most cowardly and most corrupt Government to have come to power in Manipur.

He made the statement during a get together cum 162nd birth anniversary of Bir Tikendrajit which was organised at his residence at Kakwa Laiphrakpam Leikai today, under the aegis of the Langthabal Block Congress Committee.

Speaking at the event, the veteran politician accused the BJP Government of being similar to a leech and alleged that every minute the BJP Government is in existence it is always a loss for the State.

Conveying that the BJP Governments at the Centre and the State are thieves who are stealing from the country and its people, Joy claimed that the State Government led by N Biren is an anti-Manipur and anti-university Government.

He continued that the only accomplishment of the State Government is in detaining/arresting a journalist under NSA and added that the present Government is the only kind in the world, but not in a good way.

Stating that the BJP Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is operating as per its own whims and fancies without any opposition, Joy explained that the BJP is like a vehicle without any brakes and as such, it is sure to fall down hard.

The BJP Governments at both the Centre and the State are sure to fall and disappear , he added.

On the other hand, Congress Working Committee Member as well as ex-Dy CM Gaikhangam lauded O Joy for joining the Congress party and said that the veteran politician is an indivi- dual who has worked tirelessly for the benefit of Manipur and for its development. Claiming that BJP, which is allegedly made up of politicians who are only good at jumping from one political party to another, has no rights to insult the Congress, Gaikhangam said that all the allegations/accusations and drama by the BJP will return to bite them (BJP) in the end. The ex-Dy CM then explained that the Congress also condemns the harsh and vulgar/offensive words used by Kishorchandra Wangkhem in his Facebook post but added that his (Kishorchandra) words were not anti-National.

It would have been better if he was just let off with a stern warning but the illogical antics of the BJP Government regarding his detention under NSA, has shot Kishorchandra to fame making him into an international figure.

Kishorchandra himself is now more famous and well known than N Biren, Gaikhangam added.

Speaking to media persons, MLA K Ranjit said that the BJP is a boat which is about to sink into the stormy ocean.

The hurriedly formed coalition Government will not last very long. It does not have any common minimum programme. Cracks have surfaced within the BJP-led Government just two years after its formation. It will disappear after the Lok Sabha election, he claimed. MPCC vice-president N Loken also claimed that the BJP Government will vanish after the Lok Sabha election and the country will start to see positive changes. On the other hand, former Minister N Mangi claimed that the people, mainly the people of Langthabal, prevented the BJP from trying to destroy Manipur University.

Many eminent party leaders were also present at the meet.