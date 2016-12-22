Joy vows to effect Central intervention

IMPHAL, Dec 21: BJP Manipur Pradesh senior leader Okram Joy has stated that they would make all efforts to see that the Central Government intervenes into the issue of UNC’s indefinite blockade and all National Highways leading to Manipur are opened.

Speaking to media persons at their Nityaipat Chuthek office today, Joy said that a team of BJP Manipur Pradesh led by president K Bhabananda have been camping at Delhi to apprise the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister about the critical situation unfolding in Manipur on account of the indefinite economic blockade.

Pointing out that the Supreme Court has already declared blockade as unlawful and the State Government too has enacted a law to combat the scourge of bandhs and blockades, Joy decried that the State Government has not yet taken up any concrete action against the UNC’s economic blockade.

Even as additional forces have been sent from the Centre, the State Government is unable to open the National Highways. As such, BJP Manipur Pradesh would exert strong pressure on the Central Government, Joy said.

Rejecting a news report published in some section of media which claimed that the Central Government asked the State Government to release the two arrested UNC leaders in order to resolve the impasse, Joy said that BJP condemned the ambush carried out by NSCN-IM against State security forces in the aftermath of the creation of seven new districts.

BJP has no objection to creation of new districts. Yet BJP did not approve the hasty manner of declaring the new districts without giving any thought to the repercussions it would have upon the State’s law and order.

BJP would not forge any pre-poll alliance regarding the 11th Manipur State Legislative Assembly election.

Former MLA N Mangi and Dr Kh Loken were also present at the press meet.